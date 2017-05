Welcome to Cajun X Cables!



Cajun X Cables is Louisiana’s first and only full size cable wake park. A cable wake park allows beginner to experienced riders to wakeboard, wakeskate or waterski on a controlled lake WITHOUT a boat.

Cable wakeboarding is fun, allows riders to progress at their own pace and best of all it’s easy to learn. You can bring your own equipment or you can just bring yourself because Cajun X Cables has everything you need to get on the water!